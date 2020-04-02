WWE Rumors: ‘Money In The Bank’ Not Happening In May As Planned

WWE's next big event after "WrestleMania 36" may not happen for quite some time.

WWE fans hoping to see some ladder action at Money in the Bank may have to wait a bit longer than they originally anticipated. The event was scheduled to take place in Baltimore next month and is the next big pay-per-view even after WrestleMania 36. However, rumors are flying that it could be postponed to a date sometime in the future.

According to a tweet from WrestleVotes, sources within WWE are saying the event won’t happen on May 10 as planned. The rumor doesn’t say when or where Money In The Bank will now take place, or even if it will happen at all.

Source states the Money In The Bank PPV event scheduled for 5/9 in Baltimore will not happen as planned. TBD, as is everything else right now, as to when / where this PPV will take place. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 2, 2020

The date in the WrestleVotes seems to be an error, as Money in the Bank was always scheduled for the first Sunday in May.

For weeks, WWE has been taping all of its content at the Performance Center in Orlando, and any upcoming pay-per-views were expected to take place there as well, but the organization will likely be unable to continue that strategy.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a mandatory stay-at-home order for the state of Florida on Wednesday. It will officially go into effect at 12:01 A.M. on April 3, and it is scheduled to remain in place for a full 30 days.

Forbes is reporting that this new mandate could be a crushing blow to WWE if it prevents staff and talent from going to their facility.

The governor has said that residents may only go out for essential activities, but taping a wrestling show would not be one of them. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, WWE may end up taking a break after WrestleMania 36 since most states have similar orders in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since it is not safe to travel, large gatherings are banned, and WWE may not even be able to go to the Performance Center to tape, there appears to be no way to put on Money in the Bank.

WWE

All WWE events have already been canceled for April, but they an official decision for May events had not been made. As such, Money in the Bank tickets available still available for purchase if fans go looking for seats.

Three days ago, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan also issued a shelter-in-place order for his state, as reported by Politico. The governor did not say how long his order will stay in place.

After May, the next pay-per-view WWE event is Extreme Rules on July 19, and there isn’t another until NXT TakeOver: Boston and SummerSlam in late August.