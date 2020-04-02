Yanet Garcia Is A Hottie In Minuscule Black Bikini

Yanet Garcia shared another tantalizing snap for fans that showed her clad in a minuscule black bikini on Instagram today. The Mexican hottie has been showing off her toned figure in a variety of workout gear over the past few weeks, but the latest photo showed her in a sexy swimsuit.

The weather girl appeared in front of the camera, where she was visible from the knees to her nose. Garcia did not tag her exact location, but she looked to be somewhere tropical with a line of green trees and an ocean behind her. She slipped into a tiny black bikini that didn’t exactly leave much to the imagination.

The top of the suit was not the typical triangle shape, instead featuring a sweetheart neckline and a peek-a-boo slit in the middle. It appeared to be textured, and the spaghetti straps lined perfectly over her tanned shoulders. The bottoms consisted of limited material, and Garcia playfully tugged at the fabric on either side. Her trim midsection and muscular legs were on display in the shot as well.

Garcia’s face was cut out of the top of the photo, but her sun-kissed skin appeared to be makeup-free. She wore her brunette hair down and at her back, and she shielded her face from the sun with a large straw hat. Garcia left plenty of questions surrounding the new photo, as she only included a few heart emoji in the caption rather than tagging her location or revealing if the photo was recent or a throwback.

The April 1 photo went live on her feed a few short hours ago, but it’s collected thousands of likes and comments from her fans already. The majority of comments were in Spanish with only a handful in English, though emoji were plentiful.

“Most beautiful woman in the world! Hands down, no questions!” one of Garcia’s fans raved, adding a series of flame emoji alongside their words.

“Wow!!! Perfection. Stunning. #fitgoals,” another of the fitness model’s admirers wrote.

“Nice picture but enclose the face, then it would be perfect,” a third fan added.

A few more followers agreed with the last fan’s comment, telling Garcia that she should show her beautiful face next time.

Last week, Garcia showed off her gym-honed figure in a sexy two-piece workout set. In the photo, she sported a bra and matching leggings, both of which hugged her curves like a glove. She held weights in each of her hands, as she looked back and flashed a sultry look at the camera.