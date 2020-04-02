Fitness Model Bianca Taylor Shows Off Insane Curves In Neon Pink Bikini

Bianca Taylor bared major skin earlier this week in her most recent Instagram update. The fitness model took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a couple of sizzling snapshots of herself in a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination.

The photos captured the fitness model sitting indoors by an open window. Taylor faced the camera, which showed her from the thighs up, focusing in on her torso.

Taylor rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a neon pink color that added a pop of color to the shots. Her bikini top boasted clear straps that went around her neck and another that wrapped went around her back. The bikini’s triangles were super small, putting quite a lot of her ample cleavage on display.

The brunette bombshell teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms boasting the same clear straps, which were placed high on her sides. The placement of the bottoms marked Taylor’s hourglass figure by highlighting her itty bitty waist against her full, wide hips. She didn’t reveal where her swimsuit was from.

In her caption, Taylor joked that being in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is transforming her into a cat that lies in the sun next to a window.

Since being published, the photo has garnered more than 21,000 likes and upwards of 320 comments, proving to be popular with her fans and followers. Users of the social media platform who are fans of Taylor took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for the model, and also to respond to her caption.

“[P]retty in pink for sure!” one user chimed in, pairing the message with a couple of double pink heart emoji.

“I so relate to that caption,” replied another fan, including a laughing-crying and a face blowing a heart kiss at the end of the comment.

“Looking like a doll,” a third fan raved, following the reply with hands raised and a double pink heart emoji.

“Shower water best be cold bc it’s already ON FIRE in there,” added another one, trailing the words with a fire and water droplets emoji.

Taylor is not stranger to posting suggestive snaps that showcase her body, as her followers will know. As The Inquisitr has previously written, the model recently posted a series of snapshots that showed her kneeling in front of a bed with a white duvet. Taylor showed off her fit physique in a plunging, long-sleeved white crop top and a pair of bright pink thong underwear, which put her booty front and center.