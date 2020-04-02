Chantel Jeffries Sizzles In Nude Bikini And Poses With Pal Cindy Kimberly

Chantel and Cindy were both rocking tiny two-pieces.

Chantel Jeffries and Cindy Kimberly looked sensational in the neutral bikinis that they rocked for a stunning snapshot.

On Wednesday, Chantel took to Instagram to share a photo of the two women posing together in a tranquil tropical locale. The popular DJ and model was pictured rocking a nude two-piece that featured white triangular trim around the edges of the top and bottom. Chantel’s bikini top had thick shoulder straps, a wide band underneath the bust, and fixed triangle cups. The garment’s low V-neck put her perky, round cleavage on full display.

Chantel’s bottoms had wide side straps that were stretched up high over her hips. The garment’s waist dipped down a few inches below her bellybutton, leaving much of her sculpted midriff exposed. She was pictured sitting down, which accentuated the size difference between her curvy hips and tiny waist.

Chantel was wearing her thick brunette curls pulled up in a high ponytail. Her hair looked slightly damp, and it was darker around her face. The length of her tresses was highlighted golden blond.

The fresh-faced model was sporting a natural beauty look that included minimal eye makeup, a matte nude lip, and rosy blush on the apples of her cheeks. Her flawless, tanned skin was a few shades darker than her flesh-toned bikini.

Chantel was perched on padded, black-and-white patterned bench beside model Cindy Kimberly. Her dark-haired pal was rocking a white string bikini with ruffled edges. Cindy was sitting on the opposite side of the bench, tilting her head back, and turning her head towards Chantel. She was sticking her tongue out at her, and the two women were linking pinkies.

Chantel and Cindy’s photo was snapped in front of a backdrop of lush green plants and a short set of stone steps. In the caption of her post, Chantel revealed that her and Cindy’s bikinis were from the clothing brand Lovers + Friends, which is available on the Revolve website.

As of this writing, Chantel’s photo with Cindy has been liked over 317,000 times. The comments section has also been flooded with hundreds of remarks and heart-eye emoji.

“This is hot wifey,” read one response to her post.

“How are you so perfect Chantel? Wowowowo wow,” another fan gushed.

“Are you from this planet lmao,” a third admirer wrote.

Chantel didn’t identify the location of her photo with Cindy, and she didn’t reveal when it was taken. However, she vacationed in Tulum, Mexico with a group of people earlier this year. The model shared a series of snapshots from the trip, including a few with fellow DJ Diplo.