Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Consider His Postponed Tour To Be A Big ‘Blow,’ Report Says

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are both reportedly disappointed that his “Changes Tour” is being pushed back due to coronavirus.

Due to the current health crisis, many musicians have postponed their upcoming summer and spring tours for later dates. The Inquisitr previously reported that Bieber is among these artists, as the “Yummy” singer announced he will return to the stage once it’s safe for his fans to come to the event. After reportedly considering canceling the tour weeks prior, Bieber made a formal announcement to his fans via Instagram on Wednesday, April 1.

Although Bieber is aware that postponing his tour was the best decision for both himself and his fans, the singer is reportedly disappointed he won’t be able to return to the stage as soon as he hoped, Hollywood Life reports. In addition to Bieber being upset he’ll have to delay his tour, Baldwin seemingly feels the same way as her husband. The model was reportedly planning to join Bieber on the tour throughout the summer. The tour would’ve been their first together since they got married in September 2018.

“Justin and Hailey were both really excited for this tour so having to put it all on hold is obviously a blow. They held off making this call for as long as they could but it got to a point where there was just no choice — health comes first,” a source said.

Although they were both looking forward to the tour, Bieber is reportedly not letting the postponement get him down. He is apparently continuing to practice his dance routines and music for when he will return to the stage. He has also continued to interact with his fans through social media while he and Baldwin are under quarantine in Canada.

“He’s accepted the fact that the best way to move forward with his tour was to postpone it. He doesn’t have to like it, but he is on board with it because it not only protects him, but it protects his family, his fans and his crew,” the source shared.

The insider also mentioned that Bieber has been writing new music that he may be sharing with his fans soon. The postponed tour was to support Bieber’s newest album Changes, which was inspired by his marriage to Baldwin. The tour was set to kick off in Seattle on May 14. In his note on Instagram, Bieber neglected to share when the new dates of the tour will be.