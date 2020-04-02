Daisey O’Donnell Stretches In Front Of The Mirror In A Crop Top & Spandex Shorts

Daisey O’Donnell showed off her flexibility in her latest batch of Instagram photos. The model served up some serious looks as she snapped a few selfies in front of the mirror.

In the sexy snaps, Daisey looked gorgeous as she sported a white crop top. The sleeveless shirt showed off the model’s toned arms and shoulders, as well as her ample bust.

The stunner added a pair of black spandex shorts that clung tightly to her curvy hips and round booty while flaunting her killer legs. Her rock hard abs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the look with rings on her fingers, a bracelet on her wrist, and gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Daisey sat on the floor with one knee bent behind her as she grabbed her foot with one hand. She held her phone with her other hand and stuck her tongue out while winking. The second shot featured the bombshell with a more serious look on her face. In the final pic, she tilted her head and pouted her lips.

Daisey had her long, blond hair pulled back into a ponytail and styled in straight strands that fell behind her back. She left her bangs loose to frame her face.

She also rocked a gorgeous makeup look. The application included thick lashes and black eyeliner. She added pink gloss to her full lips, and completed the glam look with pink blush and a shimmering highlighter on her bronzed skin.

Many of Daisey’s 921,000-plus followers fell in love with the post. The photo earned more than 22,000 likes within the first seven hours after it was shared to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section with more than 140 messages for the model to read.

“Cutie. I swear you’re so stunning,” one follower stated.

“HOW ARE YOU EVEN REAL WTAF,” remarked another.

“You really are perfect,” a third social media user commented.

“Daisey you are unreal. You don’t even have to try,” a fourth person wrote.

The model has been keeping fans entertained with her online posts during her period of social distancing due to the coronavirus. The blond beauty has shared videos and photos of herself rocking racy ensembles such as plunging tops, tiny shorts, and tight pants.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daisey most recently gave her followers a thrill when she wore a pair of booty shorts and a crop top for a sexy kitchen photo shoot. To date, that upload has raked in more than 19,000 likes and over 190 comments.