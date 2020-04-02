Brooke Lynette Displays Eye-Popping Cleavage In An Animal-Print Swimsuit On Instagram

Scottish model Brooke Lynette, who is well-known on social media for her incredible physique and hot pictures, recently took to her Instagram page and dropped the jaws of her fans by posting yet another sexy snapshot.

In the pic, uploaded to Instagram on Thursday, April 2, the stunner could be seen rocking a revealing animal-print swimsuit, one which allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but the risque ensemble also enabled her to put her sexy thighs on full display.

For the pic, the 29-year-old model sat beside an indoor swimming pool with one of her legs submerged in water. She struck a pose by looking straight into the camera and parting her lips.

Staying true to her signature style, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that rendered her face a flawless matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a nude lipstick, lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined eyebrows. She finished off her makeup application by strobing her face with a highlighter for an illuminating look.

Brooke, who initially rose to fame as the head ring girl for of the Cage Warriors Fighting Championship, wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and back, while she also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a turquoise-colored polish.

Within two hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 20,000 likes and 220-plus comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her amazing figure but they also appreciated her incredible sense of style.

“God bless you, darling, you look amazing in this pic!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow! So sexy!!!! I wouldn’t mind being in isolation with you,” another user chimed in.

“The hottest babe on Instagram. You brighten up my day with your beautiful snaps every week. Thank you so much,” a third admirer wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower praised the model’s amazing figure.

“So, so sexy! Your body is so perfect I can’t describe in words. The outfit is also really hot. I love this pic,” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “awesome,” “majestic beauty,” and “amazing boobs,” to express their admiration for the blond bombshell.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many other models also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support for Brooke, including Israeli model Avital Cohen, Paula Manzanal, Valeria Orsini, and Jennifer Weigandt Hamilton.