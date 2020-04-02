Bethany Lily April Flaunts Cleavage And Curvy Figure In ‘Angel’ Bra-And-Panty Set

British beauty Bethany Lily April sent hearts racing around the world on social media after she posted a sexy snapshot of herself on Thursday, April 2. The social media star took to Instagram to share the revealing post with her 2.4 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The internet sensation — who is famously known for being an Instagram model— was photographed in a seductive pose outdoors. She exuded a sultry vibe as she basked in the sun and leaned up against a white guardrail. Bethany kept her eyes closed while she swung her head back. Her long blond locks, which did not appear to be styled, cascaded down her back as they blew in the wind.

The beauty sported a full face of makeup that complemented her complexion, including a pink lipstick, eyeshadow, sculpted eyebrows, bronzer, and foundation. What stole the show, however, was Bethany’s enviable figure, which she flaunted in a two-piece undergarment set.

For her top, Bethany opted for a powder blue bra — which featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back — that left little to the imagination. The undergarment was designed with a bandeau body that struggled to conceal her full-figured assets as it exposed an ample amount of cleavage. The bra also had the word “Angel” written on it in white — adding a provocative vibe to the article of clothing.

Bethany paired the bra with matching panties that also had “Angel” written on them. The tiny briefs did not provide much coverage as they flaunted the model’s curvaceous hips and tiny core.

The beauty did not accessorize the intimate look.

The stunner indicated in her post’s caption that the photo was taken in Portugal back in February. She then engaged with her followers by asking them when the last time they traveled was and where they went. Bethany further revealed that the undergarment set was designed by Dolls Kill.

The smoking-hot snapshot was met with instantaneous support from a number of Bethany’s fans as it amassed more than 28,000 likes after just the first hour of going live. Furthermore, more than 600 fans took to the comments section to shower the hottie with compliments on her beauty, her killer body, and her revealing outfit.

“Heaven must be missing an angel,” one user commented, referring to Bethany’s outfit.

“Such an incredible picture, love it,” a second user added.

“You are the eighth wonder of the world,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You look fantastic, love this shot,” a fourth fan asserted.

Bethany has shared a number of smoking-hot snapshots of herself on social media recently. On March 28, she stunned in a décolleté dress that showed off her famous assets, per The Inquisitr. The saucy photo received more than 115,000 likes.