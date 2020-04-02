Lyna Perez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Lace Bra & Barely-There Shorts

The model flaunted her fantastic figure in her revealing ensemble.

On Thursday, April 2, American model Lyna Perez shared a tantalizing Instagram post with her 4.9 million followers.

The provocative picture shows the brunette beauty posing in front of a white backdrop. She stood with her shoulders back and her back arched. Lyna raked her fingers through her luscious locks, as she gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips.

The digital influencer flaunted her fantastic figure in a sheer white lace bra with cut-out detailing and a pair of coordinating high-waisted shorts. The risque outfit accentuated her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photo, the 27-year-old styled her highlighted hair in loose waves and a deep middle part. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup — a striking application that featured glowing highlighter, peach blush, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation appeared to be comparing her all-white ensemble to something a bride would wear.

Some fans made reference to Lyna’s caption in the comments section, noting that they would be interested in getting married to her.

“Wow, I would marry you in a second,” wrote one admirer.

“You can wear that to our wedding babe,” quipped another Instagram user.

Quite a few commenters also proceeded to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow Lyna, simply stunning, you look amazing, perfect,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye, red heart, kissing face, and kiss mark emoji to the comment.

“Love this outfit it looks good on you,” chimed in a different devotee.

Lyna engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 55,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the Miami-native has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a tantalizing picture, in which she wore a skimpy bejeweled bikini that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 150,000 times since it was shared.