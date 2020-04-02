Daniella Chavez Lets It All Hang Out In A Clingy Crop Top & Skimpy Shorts

Playboy hottie Daniella Chavez gave her Instagram followers something to take their minds off of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, flashing her bombshell curves in a sultry snap that saw her posing on her balcony. The buxom beauty flaunted her ample chest in a tight crop top, opting to ditch her bra and let it all hang out for the steamy shot.

In the tantalizing snap, which can be viewed on her Instagram page, the sizzling blonde wore a bubblegum-pink top that clung to her generous curves, perfectly showcasing her busty assets. The item was not cleavage-baring but showed plenty of skin, boasting a crisscross hem that revealed her trim midriff and hard-rock abs. Daniella matched her glam to the slinky item, rocking pink eyeshadow and a glossy hot-pink shade on her voluptuous lips. Her makeup also included dramatic faux eyelashes and sculpted eyebrows.

The Chilean beauty completed the sexy look with the teeniest pair of Daisy Dukes. The light-blue shorts were a snug fit on her round hips and featured a low-cut waistline that showed off her chiseled tummy. The cheeky denim garment sported a distressed hem that called attention to her curvy thighs. The babe posed with one hand in the back pocket, teasing a glimpse of her black g-string. Her long, golden locks brushed over her shoulder, tracing the contour of her bodacious bosom.

The eye-popping photo captured her from the knee up, putting her hourglass frame on display for fans to admire. The model was leaning against a glass railing, fixing the camera with a smoldering gaze. She cocked a hip to the side and seductively arched her back, showing a hint of her curvaceous rear end.

The photo treated followers to a gorgeous view of the residential complex, which was engulfed in lush vegetation. Tall, urban buildings dotted the background, sprouting at the foothill of an imposing mountain chain. Daniella penned her caption in Spanish, sending fans “kisses from my balcony.” The upload was a major success, racking up a little shy of 170,000 likes overnight.

Unsurprisingly, the racy look brought followers to the comments section by the masses, reeling in more than 1,900 messages from her scores of admirers. Among the commenters was pal and fellow Playboy model Dasha Mart, who left a heart-eyes emoji and three heart emoji under the scorching photo.

Cosplay model Erica Fett also chimed in. “Beautiful!” wrote the busty redhead, adding a trio of two-hearts emoji.

“So beautiful,” agreed Bosnian swimsuit model Dajana Gudic, ending her comment with a growing-heart emoji.

Daniella’s less famous Instagram followers had plenty to say about the spicy look, as well.

“You look absolutely gorgeous in this picture pose,” remarked one person, who also added a string of flattering emoji.

“Very cute. Would have been even cuter if those shorts were a short, tight little skirt,” opined another Instagrammer.