Anan Sahoh Seen Spitting On Another Man Before Dropping Dead From Coronavirus

In Thailand, a shocking video showed a man with COVID-19 spit on another man at a train station, according to TMZ. Shortly after the incident, the man who spat on the passenger died of coronavirus.

The spitter was a 56-year-old man named Anan Sahoh, and authorities found him dead on a train from Narathiwat with a destination of Narathiwat. After his death, Sahoh tested positive for the deadly virus.

Surveillance video from the Bang Sue station, showed the ill man spitting on an unidentified passenger who was buying tickets, according to a Daily Mail report. Footage also revealed that Sahoh vomited and coughed as he passed by a mandatory station where would-be passengers had their temperatures checked. The ill man ultimately collapsed near a toilet on the train at the Thap Sakae district station.

The director of Thailand’s State Railway, Thakoon Intrachom, indicated that authorities are attempting to locate the unidentified passenger.

“We are now worried about a man that was spat at in the security camera footage,” he said. “Initially, we coordinated with the railway police, but they have not found him yet. We want to announce that if anyone knows him or if he has heard about the news, then he should please go to the hospital immediately.”

They are concerned for the passenger that Sahoh spat on because the unidentified person could become infected with the coronavirus as a result of the interaction. It is unclear from the footage what prompted Sahoh to spit on the man who was buying tickets at the train station. So far, officials have given authorities a list of 15 people who traveled aboard the same train car as the ill man. Also, 11 other people are in quarantine as a result of coming into contact with Sahoh, including two staff members from the Bang Sue railway station along with a security guard, seven railway workers, and a police officer from the railway.

The deceased man lived in Thailand’s deep south, and he’d recently returned to Thailand from Pakistan through the Suvarnabhumi Airport. Sahoh had received a “fit to fly” certificate during his journey, and none of the thermal scans or temperature checks during his flight flagged him as a health risk.

So far, more than 1,700 people tested positive for COVID-19, and 13 have died as a result of the virus.

