Yaslen Clemente Rocks Colorful Bikini In Sizzling Instagram Video

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente tantalized her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a smoking hot video in which she rocked a colorful printed bikini.

The video showcased a calendar photoshoot that Yaslen was a part of for Bang Energy, a beverage company that she works with. The bikini she wore was from the brand Meg Liz Swimwear, a company that crafts handmade reversible bikinis, according to their Instagram bio. Yaslen made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of her post.

The video was taken on a stunning beach, and Yaslen was on the sand near the shore. The ocean stretched out until the horizon and the natural sunlight gave the video incredible lighting. Yaslen rocked a bikini that had shades of pink, blue and purple. The bikini top featured a scooped neckline with a unique detail right at the chest, dipping down slightly in a mini-scoop to reveal a bit more cleavage. Purple straps stretched over Yaslen’s shoulders and the back was a simple style.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that likewise had the Bang Energy logo prominently featured. The bottoms were a high-cut style, and they stretched over Yaslen’s hips, accentuating her slim waist and curvaceous hips. The bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off Yaslen’s flat stomach. When she spun around in the video, her pert derriere was on display, as the bikini bottoms were a thong style that showcased her ample asset to perfection.

Yaslen’s blond locks were down in a sleek, straight style, and her hair blew slightly in the wind. She also played around with her blond tresses in several clips, tucking them behind her ear. In many of the clips in the video, she had a pink Bang Energy beverage can in her hand.

Her makeup was beachy and bronzed, with a nude gloss on her lips, bold brows several shades darker than her blond locks, and a smoky eye with brown tones for a more natural look.

Yaslen’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling behind-the-scenes peek at the calendar shoot, and the video received over 7,100 views in just one hour. It also racked up 89 comments from her eager fans.

“So beautiful,” one follower commented.

“In love,” another fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You’re perfect,” one fan added simply.

