Alyssa Milano Slammed For Silence On Joe Biden Sexual Assault Accusation

American actress and #MeToo advocate Alyssa Milano is facing a wave of backlash for continuing to push her support of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden without addressing the accusations of sexual assault leveled against him by Tara Reade. On Thursday, Milano maintained her silence and instead posted a Twitter thread in which she doubled down on her demand for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to drop out of the race and let Biden take on Donald Trump in 2020.

“Sooooo…..a long thread with nothing on the claims of sexual assault against Biden?” one user wrote in response.

Others pointed to Milano’s past comments on sexual assault and the importance of believing survivors.

“You can’t pretend to be the party of the American people and then not support a woman who comes forward with her #MeToo story,” Milano previously wrote.

Although Milano told Sanders’ supporters that they could not “silence” her, some suggested Milano was trying to silence the allegations against Biden.

“Here’s the story @Alyssa_Milano doesn’t want you to see,” one user wrote, pointing to Reade’s claim that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 while working for the former Vice President’s U.S. Senate office.

Others supported Milano and her decision to support Biden, as well as her comments on the Vermont Senator’s supporters.

“All of these comments, this is why I must support Biden,” one user wrote. “Many of Bernie’s supporters are just toxic and mean.”

As reported by The Hill, Milano acted as co-host of a Biden fundraiser back in November at the home of Lanette Phillips and Rick Lynch in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles. According to the publication, tickets were $500 for standard admission and $2,800 for entry along with a photo with Biden.

“I am proud to call Joe Biden a friend,” Milano tweeted at the time before calling Biden a “leader” and “champion on fighting violence against women.”

Milano also said she had accompanied Biden to events with survivors, where he offered them empathy and comfort.

Neither Biden nor Milano have publicly addressed Reade, who was also unable to secure the help of Time’s Up, a #MeToo advocacy group with alleged links to a top Biden adviser. The group reportedly refused to publicize Reade’s claims and allegedly pointed to Biden’s presidential run and its nonprofit status as reasons for its decision.

Reade recently opened up about the alleged assault on the podcast of Rolling Stone journalist Katie Halper. She also pointed to other occasions during her time on his staff when he allegedly touched her inappropriately.