Meg Kylie Sizzles In Crop Top & Miniskirt On Instagram

Instagram model Meg Kylie treated her 804,000 Instagram followers to a brand-new photo on Wednesday, April 1. The Australian hottie slipped into a daring crop top-and-miniskirt combo that perfectly showcased her stunning figure.

In the sexy snap, Meg was standing on a staircase landing. She posed with her left hip popped to the side, her right foot forward. She looked straight into the camera, her left hand raised, seemingly grabbing several strands of hair away from her face, while she was holding a pair of sunglasses on her right hand and a small Burberry bag hanging on her arm.

The stunner rocked a cream-colored crop top with a low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. The skimpy garment was form-fitting, hugging her voluptuous chest. The tiny straps went over her shoulders, showcasing her toned arms. She wore a body-hugging high-waisted miniskirt in the same color that reached her upper thighs, giving her fans a good look at her lean legs. The skirt featured a ruched design with tiny frill details at the ends. She completed her sexy attire with a pair of light blue sandals.

A quick look at the brand’s website showed that the two-piece ensemble was sold for $27.20 each, and available in several sizes and colors. The sandals, on the other hand, were priced at $49.45 a pair.

Meg kept her blond hair down in a center part, its wavy strands hanging over her back. She wore a glamorous makeup look that consisted of filled-in eyebrows that framed her face, eyeshadow, a thick coat of black mascara, and some nude-colored lipstick. The model sported a dainty pendant necklace, a thick choker necklace, a pair of dangling earrings, and several rings.

The stunner made sure to tag her outfit sponsor, Oh Polly and its sister account, Shoes by Oh Polly in the post and the photo. As for where the photo was taken, unfortunately, she did not disclose any detail about the place.

The latest snapshot has racked up over 17,000 likes and more than 190 comments within the first 24 hours of being live on the social media site. Fans and fellow Aussie models couldn’t get enough of the photo and flocked to the comments section and wrote gushing messages to Meg, while other followers dropped a mix of emoji as an expression of their admiration.

“Something else,” fellow influencer, Samantha Rayner commented on the post, adding three heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment. While another fellow model, Laura Amy, dropped two flame emoji.

” You are gorgeous, Meg,” wrote one of her admirers.