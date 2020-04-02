Brennah Black Barely Covers Her Chest With Beaded Straps In Sizzling New Instagram Post

Brennah Black shared another racy post on her Instagram feed while clad in a pair of beaded straps that barely covered her ample chest. The Maxim hottie has been making a few quarantine jokes here and there to make light of the scary situation that is happening around the world. In the latest update, she joked that her summer body has been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19, hinting that the pandemic may go on longer than anyone had hoped.

In the image, the social media beauty left little to the imagination, proudly flaunting her jaw-dropping curves. Black only covered her chest with a pair of textured straps that consisted of small blue, white, and turquoise beads. She playfully tugged at the middle of the makeshift bra, which was made out of brown leather fabric. The NSFW top went over her shoulders and around her neck, but her long, blond locks covered the full details.

As for the bottoms, they perfectly sat snug on her hips. The Houston-born model allowed for her killer thighs to show in the tight leather string bottoms that tied on both sides. The fabric was held together by a wooden clasp in the shape of a square. The front of her bottoms appeared to dip low into her pelvis, but it was not able to be seen in the photograph.

Black added her usual application of makeup to her blemish-free face, filling in the rims of her eyes with smoky black powder and the top with winged eyeliner. She contoured her cheeks with a subtle blush while adding a light pink lipstick to her mouth.

She didn’t include any other accessories for the look.

Black tagged the recent photo in sunny Malibu, California, but it’s not clear if the update was a current one or a throwback from her archives. The sizzling snapshot has already captured the attention of many fans, earning an impressive amount of likes and comments within just a few hours of going live.

“You and your body are literally perfection,” one fan wrote alongside a single flame emoji.

“What are you doing in these days of quarantine?” another fan curiously asked.

“Haha love this caption & photo gorgeous!!” a third admirer wrote in addition to a pair of flame emoji.

Last month, the model sported another scantily-clad outfit on her feed. In that particular post, she flaunted her perfect figure in a black dominatrix-inspired outfit that proved to be another hit among her 500,000-plus fans.