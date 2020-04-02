FEMA Requests 100,000 Body Bags From Pentagon For Coronavirus

The coronavirus death toll in the United States now stands at just over 5,000.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has ordered 100,000 body bags from the Pentagon in order to deal with an expected surge in deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory illness that derives from the novel coronavirus.

As Bloomberg reports, Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Andrews, a Pentagon spokesman, confirmed that the Defense Logistics Agency, a Department of Defense agency responsible for procuring supplies for the military, and its “industrial partners” — that is, the manufacturers that produce those supplies, has a longstanding agreement with FEMA to provide the agency with military-grade supplies as needed.

Further, Andrews confirmed that FEMA will be getting the body bags it requested.

“DLA is currently responding to FEMA’s prudent planning efforts for 100,000 pouches to address mortuary contingencies on behalf of state health agencies,” he said.

For now, the Pentagon is opening up its existing stockpile of 50,000 such bags, and is working with the manufacturer to produce 50,000 more.

Officially known as Human Remains Pouches, the heavy-duty plastic bags are normally used to contain the bodies of combat victims during military operations.

The move to order tens of thousands of body bags comes as the number of deaths from COVID-19 surges in the United States. As of this writing, just over 5,600 Americans have died of the coronavirus, according to Worldometers.

By most measures, that is likely only the beginning.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the situation is so bad in New York City that FEMA has dispatched 85 refrigerated trucks, each with the capacity to hold about 40 bodies, effectively doubling the city’s morgue capacity from 3,500 to 7,000.

Already in New York City, as Time reports, in the past 72 hours the death toll in the city has doubled to nearly 1,900, accounting for about a third of the United States’ coronavirus deaths.

“It’s like a battlefield behind your home,” said a Queens resident.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

On Tuesday, the federal government released its projections for the expected death toll from the coronavirus in the United States. A top White House official said that 200,000 Americans are expected to die from the pandemic before the end.

“This is going to be a painful two weeks. Our strength will be tested, our endurance will be tried,” President Trump said.

Meanwhile, the military is receiving praise for its assistance with the civilian response to the coronavirus pandemic. For example, the Defense Department has sent 42 Mortuary Affairs staffers to New York City to help with the surge of bodies. Similarly, two hospital ships have been deployed, one to New York, the other to Los Angeles. Those vessels are treating people who are not sick with COVID-19, in order to free up much-needed space in hospitals on the ground.