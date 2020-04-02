Kinsey Wolanski Flaunts Major Cleavage In Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit

Blond beauty Kinsey Wolanski stunned plenty of fans around the world on social media after she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself on Thursday, April 2. The internet sensation took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 3.7 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 23-year-old American model took center stage in the snap and exuded a sultry vibe as she sat in the sand. Kinsey faced the camera directly as her strong gaze penetrated the lens. The beauty rocked just minimal makeup in the snapshot, sporting some eye makeup, highlighter, bronzer and lipgloss. Her long blond locks cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder in natural looking waves. What demanded the most most attention, however, was Kinsey’s famous curvy figure.

In the shot, Kinsey sported a one-piece swimsuit that did not leave much to the imagination. The swimwear garment, which was designed with a number of colorful prints, featured two thin straps that went down the stunner’s back. The garment was also designed with a plunge that exposed an ample amount of Kinsey’s cleavage as it tightly hugged her full-figured assets. Furthermore, Kinsey was able to flaunt her curvy hips as the swimsuit’s briefs, which were designed in a class Brazilian style, did not provide much coverage.

Kinsey did not opt to accessorize the revealing swimsuit as it was bold enough on its own.

The blond bombshell indicated that the photograph was taken in the Bahamas, and wrote in the post’s caption that she missed “the days when I knew what day it was,” as she is quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sexy snapshot was met with instantaneous praise from Kinsey’s fans and amassed more than 45,000 likes in just the first 15 minutes of going live. Additionally, more than 300 fans also took to comments section to praise the model on her beauty, her figure, and her swimsuit.

“Great shot, you look fantastic,” one user commented.

“True mermaid, love you Kinsey,” a second user added.

“Very very hot pose and beautiful figure,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Wow you are so sexy and very beautiful, I love you,” a fourth fan admitted.

As Kinsey has been stuck in the Bahamas due to the States’ current travel restrictions, she has shared a number of sizzling bikini snaps, sending plenty of fans into a frenzy. On March 24, she stunned fans in a barely-there navy bikini that flaunted much of her enviable figure, per The Inquisitr. The post, which showed off a lot of cleavage, accumulated more than 305,000 likes.