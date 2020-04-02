Veronica Bielik Flaunts Cleavage & Curves In Skintight Dress

Polish bombshell Veronica Bielik’s latest Instagram update was sure to grab the attention of her 2.8 million Instagram followers. The beauty looked drop-dead gorgeous as she flaunted her cleavage and curves in a skintight dress.

Veronica’s dress was made from a stretchy fabric that fit her like a glove. The maroon-colored number featured a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage. The dress also had a matching belt cinched around her waist that accentuated her hourglass figure.

The stunner’s post was comprised of two snapshots that saw her standing in her home next to a bar. Dozens of white roses were arranged in a glass vase on the bar. Another arrangement of roses could be seen on the floor beside the bar.

The first picture saw Veronica smiling as she faced the camera at a slight side angle. She placed one hand on the bar behind her, giving her fans a nice look at not only her chest, but the curves of her perky booty. Her flat midsection was also on display as she flashed a smile for the camera.

Veronica faced the camera in the second image. While the shot was similar to the first photo, it showed more of the front of the dress. Her voluptuous chest was a focal point as well as her hips. She stood with one leg in front go the other, highlighting her fabulous figure.

Veronica wore her hair straightened in layers that framed her face. As for makeup, she wore smoky eye shadow, eyeliner and thick lashes. The model also wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a pink shade on her full lips. in addition, she sported a pale polish on her nails.

Hundreds of her admirers commented on how gorgeous she looked in both images.

Some of her fans had a favorite snapshot.

“I like them both but especially 2,” one fan told her.

“Love the second! Your smile is so bright, angel!” gushed a second Instagram user.

Other followers couldn’t help but rave over her beauty.

“Oh my Where there is life and happiness there is you,” commented a third admirer.

“Such amazing and beautiful pictures. Both so shining and gorgeous and your smile ever so radiant,” wrote a fourth fan.

Veronica has a knack for looking sensational in just about everything she wears. She seems to enjoy flaunting her curves in figure-hugging outfits, like the tight jeans and crop top she wore not too long ago.