Kindly Myers Sits On Kitchen Counter Pantless In Hot New Photo: ‘I’m Here To Make Money, Not Friends’

Kindly Myers’ April 2 Instagram share shows the model sitting on her counter in very minimal clothing. The hot new update came with another witty caption from the Playboy bombshell, who confessed that she’s only here to make money, not friends.

The steamy photo shows the Kentucky native sitting on a marble kitchen counter. She leaned back against a wall that had a double oven sitting inside of it. It is unclear if the kitchen was her own or someone else’s, but it had a farmhouse vibe with white shiplap walls and vase of gorgeous, white flowers. Myers appeared on the top of a set of drawers, resting her derriere and the tips of her toes on the counter.

She sat in profile, turning her head to the side and flashing a small smile to the camera. The Instagram hottie ran one hand through her long, blond curls and rested the other on her lap. She sported a snug black tank top on her upper half, matching it with a pair of back leg warmers that sat on her ankles.

The bottom of the outfit was more “R-rated,” with the model going pantless, flaunting her muscular legs for the camera. Her skin had the perfect tint of brown for the sun-kissed look. Myers accentuated her glow with a striking application of makeup that included a light pink blush. She also lined the tops of her cheeks with highlighter to give her face a natural-looking glow.

The model credited a Nashville-based photographer in the caption of the cheeky shot. The post has already proven to be popular, causing the “professional smokeshow’s” fans to double click over 8,000 times while adding over 200 comments.

“With your stunning looks, you can command any room you walk in. Powerful assets, isn’t it?” one fan wrote alongside two red heart emoji.

“Wow, you are so beautiful. Hope you have a great day,” a second fan of the model wrote with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“Omg you are so unbelievably hot and sexy amazing body gorgeous eyes beautiful smile sexy legs,” another social media user exclaimed.

In a previous photo Myers added to her feed, she flaunted another part of her body. In that shot, she opted to go topless, strategically covering her chest with her arm. She wore a pair of Daisy Dukes that showcased her fit legs, rounding out the look with some strappy brown sandals. The setting of the photo gave off a different vibe with Myers posing in the middle of a street.