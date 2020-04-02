Raven Loso Nearly Spills Out Of Curve-Hugging Gray Romper In Eye-Popping Double Instagram Update

Raven Loso gave her 2.7 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared an eye-popping new set of photos that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The star’s most recent Instagram appearance included a total of two sizzling snaps that have earned nothing but love since going live to her feed. The images captured Raven standing outside in an open field covered in bright green grass on a gorgeous day. The sun spilled over the model as she posed with a huge smile across her face and a red cup in her hand that possibly contained the CBD Tea she was touting in the caption of her post. She looked absolutely incredible in a minuscule romper that very little to the imagination, making for an NSFW showing of skin that proved hard to be ignored.

The Sweetblood Apparel founder stunned in the knit gray one-piece that ward hardly enough to cover her buxom physique. In fact, the garment was so small that Raven’s voluptuous assets nearly spilled out of its halter-style top entirely, exposing an ample amount of cleavage that certainly pushed the limits of the photo-sharing site. It was made out of a flattering ribbed material that clung tight to the model’s curves in all of the right ways, accentuating her trim was and hourglass silhouette.

Also of note was the number’s daringly short length — it just barely grazed to Raven’s upper thighs, offering her audience a teasing glimpse of her sculpted legs. In the second slide of the upload, she posed with her backside to the camera to reveal the romper’s open-back design, as well as how it defined her curvaceous booty.

Raven did not appear to have added any accessories to her racy look, ensuring that all eyes were on her phenomenal figure. Her copper-colored curls were worn down and perfectly framed her face, which was done up with a simple makeup look that showed off her striking features and stunning natural beauty.

Fans were far from shy about showering the steamy double Instagram update with likes and comments. The post has been double-tapped more than 42,000 times during its first hour of going live, as well as 1,700-plus comments with compliments for Raven’s jaw-dropping display.

“Finest woman on the planet,” one person wrote.

Another fan said called Raven a “beautiful goddess.”

“How can one woman be so exquisitely drop dead gorgeous and fine?!” a third follower questioned.

“Your body is an art!” remarked a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Raven has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her enjoying a beautiful day on the beach in an impossibly tiny red bikini. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 60,000 likes.