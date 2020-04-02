Alexa Collins Leaves Little To The Imagination In Extremely Cropped White Tank Top

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Thursday, April 2, American model Alexa Collins made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 877,000 followers to enjoy.

In the close-up shot, the 24-year-old stunner flaunted her fantastic figure in an extremely cropped white tank top. The revealing shirt left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage was put on full display and fans could also catch a glimpse of Alexa’s toned midsection. She accessorized the sexy look with stud earrings and a delicate bracelet worn on her right wrist.

The blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in loose waves, giving her additional glamour. Alexa enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She generously applied glowing highlighter to her cheekbones, the bridge of her nose, and above her cupid’s bow, making her skin look absolutely radiant. The striking look also included sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

For the photo, the Instagram star posed with her shoulders back and folded one of her arms across her body. Alexa placed her hand on the side of her face and tilted her head, as she parted her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that the picture was taken by the professional photographer Joshua Paull.

Fans seemed to adore the post as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes. Many of Alexa’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You are so beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“Beautiful and graceful lady with [a] pure and innocent face, who traps the sky’s most radiant star in her eyes. Alexacollins [sic],” added a different devotee.

“Wow you look fantastic,” said another admirer.

“Love the casual look but then again you’d look beautiful no matter what you wear,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she opted to not wear a bra while sporting an unbuttoned, figure-hugging shirt. That post has been liked over 9,000 times since it was shared.