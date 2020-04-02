Genesis Lopez Shows Off Cleavage And Curvy Hips In Tiny White Bikini

Bombshell Genesis Lopez sent temperatures soaring on social media after she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself in a revealing bikini on Thursday, April 1. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 4.8 million followers.

The 26-year-old model stunned in the snapshot as she was photographed outdoors. She rested against a white wall and looked away from the camera as she exuded model vibes. Her left arm was raised up behind her long brunette locks, which looked to be wet as they cascaded down her back. Meanwhile, her right hand was lightly tugging on her bikini bottoms.

The stunner rocked a full face of makeup for the post, which included nude lipstick, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, a bit of eyeshadow. What stole the show, however, was Genesis’ curvaceous figure, as she showed off her body in a white two-piece swimsuit that did not leave much to the imagination.

Genesis’ bikini top featured two very thin strings that went over her shoulders and down her back. The body of the bra was designed in a bandeau style as it struggled to contain her voluptuous assets. The skintight top further exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

The beauty paired the bra with matching bikini bottoms that did not provide much coverage. The Brazilian-styled briefs, which were high-waisted, successfully displayed Genesis’ famous curvy figure, particularly her hips, her pert derriere and her tiny midriff.

Genesis finished the poolside look off with just a pair of hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, the beauty stated that she has been productive during quarantine and has been “enjoying this time to take care of my health, hair, nails,” she then asked how her followers how they are doing.

The sultry photo was met with instant widespread support from thousands of Genesis’ fans, accumulating more than 13,000 likes in just the first 15 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 200 of her followers took to the comments section to compliment the hottie on her beauty, her bathing suit, and her enviable figure.

“I am at a loss for words,” one user commented.

“Beautiful and spectacular,” a second user added.

“You are a work of art,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Stunningly gorgeous, you are the best,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The model has served a number of bikini-clad looks on her social media lately, sending plenty of fans into a frenzy. Just on March 31, the bombshell sizzled in a tiny teal two-piece swimsuit that put her flawless figure on full display, per The Inquisitr.