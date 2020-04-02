Ainsley Rodriguez Works Out Her Abs In Sexy Red Bikini

Ainsley Rodriguez added another impressive sweat routine to her Instagram page on April 1, sharing a series of videos where she worked out her abs in a tiny red bikini. The fitness model has been making it a habit to share videos of various workouts that she does, and the most recent update focused on her abs and core.

The first short clip in the batch showed Rodriguez lying on a wooden deck. She sat her backside on a blue yoga mat, resting her elbows near her sides. The fitness model used a yellow resistance band, kicking both of her legs in the core-focused workout. The model showed off her figure in a mismatched bikini. The top was a standard triangle fit, covering her chest while still exposing her tanned decolletage.

The blue bottoms had extra thin straps, hitting high on her waist and allowing for her muscular legs to be on full display. The Miami resident’s gorgeous tan helped the muscles on her abs and arms pop out. A few beads of sweat ran down the black-haired beauty’s face while she went almost all-natural for the series of clips, wearing a small amount of eyeliner and mascara.

She kept the hair out of her face, securing her long locks in a high ponytail. The fun video had music playing in the background and seemed to drive the social media star to push herself even harder.

The second clip in the series started with Rodriguez smiling at the camera before she pointed to her abs, demonstrating another workout where she kicked her legs toward her chest.

The next two clips in the series showed the model doing other core workouts in the same sultry suit. She gave her followers a run-down of her exercise in the caption, including both English and Spanish to please her diverse audience. The update has captured the attention of many so far with over 28,000 likes in addition to over 800 comments.

“Truly incredible body from breathtaking you are spectacular darling,” one Instagrammer wrote alongside a kissy-face emoji.

“Gracias for share! Easy short work outs that we can mix on our quarantines around the world!” a second fan added, who was grateful for the post.

“Great video; very intense. And you look amazing and extremely lovely,” one more shared.

The model posted another series of clips last month where she used the same yellow resistance band to aid in her workout. For the post, she flaunted her fit figure in a blue bra and shorts.