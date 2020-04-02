Democratic National Convention Moved To August Due To Coronavirus

'We felt the best decision, not knowing all the answers, was to delay this,' said a DNC spokesperson.

The 2020 Democratic National Convention, originally scheduled for July 13-17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been pushed back to mid-August due to the coronavirus pandemic, USA Today reports.

Democratic National Convention CEO Joe Solmonese said that it was a difficult decision that had to be made, in light of the ongoing public health situation.

“After a great deal of scenario planning and giving thought to how it is this event can have the greatest impact in the electoral process and the greatest impact in terms of what we can bring to Milwaukee, we felt the best decision, not knowing all the answers, was to delay this,” he said.

The new, tentative date for the convention is the week of August 17. That’s the time frame that works best for the hotels, attendees, and the city of Milwaukee.

However, that date is tentative, as it’s unclear how long social-distancing will be in place, and how long the coronavirus pandemic will last. Further, it’s unclear how long the convention will last, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“More than anything we continue to monitor the public health landscape,” Solmonese said.

What’s more, the date change will not be without difficulties. The convention was expected to bring thousands of attendees to the city, and now untold numbers of hotel reservations will have to be shuffled to make the convention possible.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said the delay was the right move for the city.

“It underscores the commitment that they have made to Milwaukee,” he said.

Similarly, Milwaukee’s Congressional representative, Democrat Gwen Moore, said that the decision “buys us time.”

Hours before Solmonese announced the decision, on Wednesday night, former Vice President Joe Biden said that he suspected the convention date would be moved.

Speaking remotely to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, during which the host and his guests are speaking to each other over the internet due to social distancing, the front-runner for the party’s nomination said that he didn’t think the event would happen as originally scheduled.

“I doubt whether the Democratic convention is going to be able to be held in mid-July or early July. I think it’s going to have to move into August,” he said.

Further, Biden noted that worldwide events disrupting the election process are nothing new. During the Civil War, both World Wars, and the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, both parties held their conventions, which were followed by the presidential election.

The Republican National Convention, meanwhile, was already scheduled for late August, in Charlotte, North Carolina.