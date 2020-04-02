Anthony Fauci Says He’d Like To See A Nationwide Lockdown

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Thursday that he would like to see a nationwide lockdown to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States.

Fauci was cautious with his words while speaking with Savannah Guthrie on the Today show, saying that the federal government doesn’t have the authority to issue a nation-wide stay-at-home order, but he agreed that it was a good idea.

Guthrie asked the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases about the states that have avoided issuing a lockdown order so far, and pointed out that some businesses deemed non-essential were open in some areas, enabling the disease to spread.

She asked Fauci if he would like to see a lockdown that extended to the entire country.

“I can’t make any official proclamations here, but I can say: Really seriously consider, are those exemptions appropriate when you think about what’s going on?” he said. “And I urge the people of the leadership at the state level to really take a close look at those kinds of decisions.”

“In our country, there still is that issue of central government vs. the ability and the right of a state to make their own decision… Again, I agree with you,” he said of her suggestion that there be a national stay-at-home order.

Fauci also said that he agrees with Surgeon General Jerome Adams that the citizens of the country should stay at home for at least 30 more days, if not more, in order to keep the virus spreading until a vaccine can be created and released.

“This is inconvenient from an economic and a personal standpoint, but we just have to do it. That is our major weapon against this virus right now. We don’t have a vaccine that’s deployable,” he said, adding that social distancing is the only effective tool that we have right now.

The coronavirus task force leader has been forced in recent days to beef up his security after being the target of death threats, though he brushed the concern off saying it was part of the job.

Countries like China, Italy, France, India, and Spain have all issued some form of nationwide quarantine. But the U.S. has a different system, where states need to exercise the right to issue lockdown orders.

But Donald Trump has faced criticism in recent days for refusing to issue a nationwide stay-at-home recommendation, something that people say could encourage the hold-out states to require that their citizens hunker down at home.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis recently said that he hadn’t issued a lockdown in his state despite the spread of the virus because Trump had not told him to do so.