Oprah Winfrey Pledges $10M To Coronavirus Relief Efforts, Including Leonardo DiCaprio & Apple’s Food Fund

Oprah Winfrey announced she has made a $10 million donation to help support a variety of relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. A portion of her money will go to Apple’s Food Fund, which has also received support from Leonardo DiCaprio.

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages across the country, many celebrities have stepped up and offered donations to many different charities. As reported by Variety, the media mogul made her $10 million pledge a week after it was announced that 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment. Winfrey will donate $1 million directly to America’s Food Fund, which was created by DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs — the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs — and the Ford Foundation.

The fund will help provide relief for local organizations across the country who aim to give access to food for those in need, such as low-income families, the elderly, and children who no longer receive meals at school they relied on.

Apple CEO Tim Cook described the relief efforts of these organizations as “heroic” in a statement. He spoke about giving assistance to those in need during these trying times and hoped this would ultimately make the nation stronger.

“No one can be well if they’re not well fed, and we can only overcome this crisis if we make sure that every person has the essentials that they need to care for themselves, their families and the vulnerable people in their lives,” Cook said.

The fund, which started with $12 million, will directly help numerous food-based charities, including Feeding America and World Central Kitchen, two non-profit organizations started by celebrity chef José Andrés.

Winfrey has hosted a talk show on Apple TV+ titled Oprah Talks COVID-19 during the outbreak and her latest episode featured an appearance from Andrés and the CEO of Feeding America, Claire Babineau-Fontenot. During their appearance, they stated their organizations have a GoFundMe set up to raise money.

DiCaprio spoke about the importance of these organizations getting food to those most affected by financial hardships during this pandemic.

“In the face of this crisis, organizations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need. I thank them for their tireless work on the front lines, they deserve all of our support.”

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donated $1 million last month to help feed those in need. Reynolds announced in an Instagram post that the couple would send the funds to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.