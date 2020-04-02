Nicole Scherzinger Snaps A Stunning Selfie Behind-The-Scenes At ‘The Masked Singer’

Pop star Nicole Scherzinger thrilled her 4.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a stunning selfie taken behind-the-scenes at the show she is a panelist on, The Masked Singer.

While Nicole often opts to share snaps that showcase her ensembles for her followers, in her latest update, she shared a simple selfie that showed off her beauty instead. Nicole seems to have taken the picture herself, as one arm is extended towards the camera before disappearing out of frame.

Nicole’s long brunettes locks were parted in the middle, and cascaded down her chest in a sleek, straight style. She had on a pair of statement earrings as an accessory, although her ensemble itself had a bit of sparkle. Nicole’s entire outfit wasn’t visible, but she appeared to have been rocking a long-sleeved dress with a figure-hugging silhouette. The dress was crafted from a soft pink fabric that was embellished with tiny rhinestones that captured the light and sparkled.

Nicole’s beauty look was glamorous yet not too over-the-top. She incorporated bronze and brown tones into her eye makeup for a subtle yet sexy look, and paired it with bold brows and long lashes to frame her stunning brown eyes. Her skin was flawless, with just enough highlighter, blush and bronzer to contour her beautiful features. She finished it off with a pink gloss on her lips, which she quirked slightly in a soft smile.

Nicole paired the simple selfie with a caption that referenced the show, as she asked her followers who would be tuning in. Her fans absolutely loved the breathtaking Instagram update, and the post racked up over 85,300 likes within just 18 hours. The post also received 671 comments within the same time span from Nicole’s eager followers, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts and shower her with compliments.

“I can’t wait another minute. I’m so excited!!” one follower, who was apparently a fan of the show, commented.

“You are stunning,” another fan said, incorporating a heart emoji in the comment.

“Absolutely stunning nicole love your outfit lovely,” another fan added.

“My baby looking gorgeous as ever!!!” one fan said, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji.

Nicole has been having a blast sharing quarantine content with her Instagram followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared some of her dance skills with her fans, along with the announcement that she had set up a TikTok account. Nicole appeared alongside her boyfriend, Thom Evans, and danced to a remix of MC Hammer’s hit “U Can’t Touch This.”