Nina Dobrev Rocks Tight Red Leggings On Bike Ride In Social Distancing Post

Nina Dobrev isn’t letting social distancing keep her from doing the things that she loves, which include enjoying nature and bike riding in a sexy outfit. The actress has been keeping herself busy in recent days despite the fact that she has been abiding by the country’s new guidelines and the 6-feet rule.

The sun-filled photo added to her feed on April 2 showed the popular actress posing on the end of a wooden dock. The view was spectacular, overlooking the ocean that stretched out as far as the eye could see. A small bluff appeared to Dobrev’s right. Though she did not tag her specific location in the post, she appeared to be somewhere in California, where she currently resides.

Dobrev straddled her bike in the photo while her long, brunette tresses waved in the wind. She sported an oversized black sweatshirt with a white graphic across the chest that draped perfectly over her body. On the bottom, she kept things tight in a pair of red leggings that hugged from her hips down to her ankles. The 31-year-old added a pair of white sneakers with matching laces, which seemed fitting for the outing.

She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, covering a large portion of her face with a pair of black sunglasses. It looked like a perfect day to enjoy nature with only a few fluffy white clouds lining the powder blue sky.

The beauty kept things very simple in the caption of the new update, simply using the hashtag “socialdistancing,” a far cry from her normally witty posts. It is unclear who took the photo since Dobrev left the update untagged.

It hasn’t taken long for fans of the Bulgarian beauty to flood her page with praise. In just 30 minutes, Dobrev’s followers have double-tapped the photo over 96,000 times while flooding the post with over 600 comments.

“I hope you’re okay baby i love you with all my heart,” one follower commented with a single red heart emoji tied to the end of the post.

“1st like. I love you and you inspire me so much,” a second admirer wrote alongside a heart emoji.

“Nina I love this. Thanks for reminding us to do the right thing and stay well,” another one of Dobrev’s Instagram fans quipped.

At least the actress was lucky enough to hang with her pal, Julianne Hough, in recent weeks. Hough shared a photo of the two playing dress-up as they paid tribute to Netflix’s hit new show, Tiger King.