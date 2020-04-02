Whitney Johns Rocks A Tiny Bikini, Performs Some Strenuous Exercises Amid Lockdown: ‘No Excuses’

American fitness model Whitney Johns recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a new workout video.

In the clip, which was uploaded on Thursday, April 2, the model could be seen rocking a tiny, blue-and-white striped bikini which allowed her to show off her incredibly-fit physique. At the beginning of the video, she could be seen performing some strenuous, high plank exercises while climbing on a sunlounger. In the consecutive scenes, she was featured doing some squats and lunges while soaking up the sun.

Whitney’s skimpy ensemble not only allowed her to put her sexy body on full display but her movements provided viewers with a detailed look at her perfect booty and toned-abs.

Staying true to her signature style, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup. The application comprised foundation, a tinge of pink blush and pink lipstick that accentuated her luscious lips. She wore her brunette tresses in a short ponytail and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses to keep it chic.

She included a long caption with the post in which she talked about the importance of working out, even when one is in quarantine and gyms have been temporarily shut down in most parts of the world. She added that when it comes to fitness, excuses are unacceptable.

The fitness queen also asked her fans to check out her workout videos on the Instagram page of Plankk Studio and informed them that her sexy bikini was from the Australian designer beachwear outlet, Kristen Lonie Swimwear.

Within an hour of going live, the video garnered more than 8,800 views, 2,400 likes and 115-plus comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model’s amazing figure but they also thanked her for sharing fitness tips with them and motivating them to work out.

“Thanks for this, could always use another home workout routine! You have got an awesome taste in music, btw,” one of her fans commented on the video.

“Every video of your gorgeous body and face is amazing!! [multiple heart emoji]” another user wrote.

“Absolutely fabulous workout, Whitney. Thank you for sharing. I am definitely gonna do this at home,” a third follower replied.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer praised the model’s amazing figure.

“That’s the best body I have ever seen, especially that booty. Love ya!” they wrote.

Other fans used words like “you’re spectacular,” “stunning,” and “so hot,” to express their admiration for the model.

Whitney not only regularly inspires her fans through her workout videos but she also posts her sexy pictures to show off her gym-honed physique from time to time.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, just a day ago, the stunner wowed her fans by posting a very sexy snap on the photo-sharing website where she could be seen rocking a tiny black bikini.