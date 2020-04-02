South African Bombshell Madison Louch Shows Off Tanned Bod In White Lingerie

Madison Louch aroused the attention of her 505,000 Instagram followers earlier this week, taking to the social media platform to share a sexy snapshot of herself in a lingerie set that showed her toned and tanned body.

The South African model and DJ, who also goes by Madds, rocked a white two-piece underwear set that made her sun-kissed complexion glow even more. The bra boasted adjustable straps that went over Louch’s shoulders and large triangles that offered a good amount of coverage.

Louch teamed her top with a pair of matching underwear bottoms with a thick elastic strap that sat high on her sides, showcasing her strong hips and contrasting them with her itty bitty waist. In her caption, she revealed that her set was from Lounge Underwear.

In her caption, Louch included a short poem and asked her fans to write one as well in the comments section.

Since going live, the photo has attracted more than 21,400 comments and upwards of 225 comments, proving to be a success with her fans. Users of the social media app who are fans of Louch used the opportunity to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her, while also replying to her caption.

“I wish I was home sitting on the couch, watching Netflix with Madison Louch. But I’m out here on the road, hauling a pretty heavy load. My teachers never saw much potential, and now this country is calling me essential. So for now I’ll keep dreaming, that one day I won’t always have to be leaving,” one user offered in response to her caption.

“Wow gorgeous absolutely gorgeous,” replied another one, including a long string of red roses, red hearts and heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow! You are so damn beautiful,” a third one chimed in, pairing the message with a heart-eyes face, a face blowing a heart kiss and a red heart after the words.

“Roses are red / violets are blue / I wish I was / as tanned as yewwww!” added another one, topping the reply with a silly emoji.

Louch often takes to her Instagram feed to show off her lingerie- and bikini-clad body. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, the model recently shared another snap in which she rocked underwear by Lounge. In the photo, the model rocked a bright pink two-piece that boasted a completely see-through bra, which showed off much of her chest. The photo has since been removed from Instagram, but it ha amassed more than 20,000 likes and about 200 comments.