‘Good Morning America’ Host George Stephanopoulos Feels Okay As Wife Ali Wentworth Battles COVID-19

Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos revealed he is feeling okay as he tends to wife Ali Wentworth, who is currently battling COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The veteran newsman spoke to Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan regarding both his and his wife’s health. The actress and comedienne remains quarantined in the couple’s bedroom.

George told his co-hosts during this morning’s broadcast that nights are pretty rough for his wife, as reported by People Magazine.

“When I woke up this morning around 3, 3:30, she was doing okay. Last night, her fever was actually down a little bit … which is good. And like so many people, she is checking her oxygen every few hours or so. There are these little monitors that you can stick your finger in and tell how much oxygen your lungs are getting and, so far, that’s the most important thing for her,” George continued of his wife’s current condition.

George and the couple’s two daughters — Elliot, 17, and Harper, 14 — have been assisting with chores around the home and tending to their schoolwork. Like all students in the country, they are engaged in remote learning during this uncertain time.

As for the ABC newsman, George revealed he is feeling physically fine.

Ali first posted about her illness to Instagram. She noted that she had a high fever, body aches, and a heavy chest. She then implored her followers to stay home and follow the guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to self-quarantine. It is not known how Ali became infected with the coronavirus.

George, Ali, and their family live in New York City. As of April 1, there have been 83,712 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York, including more than 47,439 in New York City. At least 1,941 people with COVID-19 have died in the state, reported New York Magazine.

After Ali became symptomatic, George began working remotely on Good Morning America, joining Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee, and Robin Roberts who are also broadcasting from home.

Michael Strahan and Amy Robach are still continuing to work in the studio.

Fans took to the comments section of the above Instagram post to share their well-wishes for Ali and their hopes that the family stays well as they care for her during this trying time.

“Wishing Ali speedy recovery and please stay safe George & kids,” stated one viewer of Good Morning America.

“Get well soon Ali, you need to be there for your girls and to keep George in line! To be selfish we need your humor to make us laugh,” said a second fan of the actress.