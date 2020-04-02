‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Sharon Loses It

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, April 2 reveals that Victoria goes back to work while Nikki realizes Nick and seeing Phyllis. Plus, Adam threatens Victor, and Sharon gets devastating news about her breast cancer.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) caught up with each other at The Grand Phoenix. Amanda noted that Phyllis was beaming, and she correctly assumed it was because of a man. Phyllis finally confessed that she’d been seeing Nick (Joshua Morrow). Amanda offered a toast, and then Phyllis asked about Amanda’s work with Jared (Michael Maclane), and she also encouraged her friend to pursue Nate (Sean Dominic).

Meanwhile, at the Ranch, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) was upset that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) decided to return to work. However, Victoria told her mom that she felt like the weight of the world had been lifted off her shoulders after talking to Billy (Jason Thompson). Later at Newman Enterprises, Nick yelled at somebody on the phone and then worried that he sounded too much like Victor (Eric Braeden). Then Victoria walked in, and she told Nick she was ready to take over. After he made sure Victoria was fine, Nick left, and she told Victor’s portrait that she’s back. At The Grand Phoenix, Nick ran into Nikki, and she worried about Victoria returning to work too soon. After realizing Nick was distracted by Phyllis, Nikki put two and two together and was shocked that her son would see his ex-wife again. Nick pointed out that Nikki and Victor had a similar track record, and she left. Nick told Phyllis that Nikki reacted predictably, and they kissed after Phyllis said how fun it was to watch people’s heads explode.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victor met at Society, and they discussed Hope’s farm. Then Adam noted that he’s just like Victor. Eventually, he handed Victor an envelope with proof that Victor committed a serious crime all those years ago in Kansas. Adam threatened Victor with prison, and Victor asked him to name his terms. Nearby, Abby (Melissa Ordway) told Devon (Bryton James) that she and Chance (Donny Boaz) caught Colin (Tristan Rogers). Devon called Jill (Jess Walton) to give her an update about Colin.

At the clinic, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate were thrilled by how many patients they’d seen. Then, Devon showed up, followed shortly by Amanda. They all discussed how Jared had turned his life around, and then in a private moment, Nate and Amanda talked about meeting with Jared. However, she also let Nate know that she’d like a real date sometime too.

At the hospital, Sharon (Sharon Case) waited for her results. When the doctor began speaking, his voice faded out. Later, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) found an angry Sharon at Crimson Lights throwing sugar on the floor. They went home, and she texted Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to come over. While they waited, Sharon got upset because she’d felt so sure the tumor had shrunk. Sharon worried about losing her breast, and then she yelled that she didn’t want the cancer inside of her anymore.