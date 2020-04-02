Jojo Babie Shows Off Major Underboob In Skintight Workout Top

American internet model Jojo Babie stunned thousands of fans on social media after she posted a sexy snapshot of herself on Thursday, April 2. The stunner took to her Instagram account to share the post with with her 9.6 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 31-year-old model, who is of Asian descent, exuded nothing short of a sexy vibe as she was photographed outdoors. She took center stage in the snapshot as she flashed the camera her side profile. She directed her gaze straight into the lens and wore a pout on her face. The beauty’s right hand was raised up to her long blond and brunette hair — which looked to not be styled as it fell down her back and over her right shoulder in natural waves. Her left hand was resting against a gray cement wall.

The social media star rocked a full face of makeup that included foundation, bronzer and blush, filled-in eyebrows, eyelash extensions, eyeliner, eyeshadow, and a light pink lipstick. What demanded the most attention, however, was Jojo’s killer curves as she flaunted her enviable physique in workout clothes.

The stunner’s top, which was an eye-catching hot pink color, left very little to the imagination as it tightly hugged her voluptuous assets. Furthermore, the skintight garment featured a hemline that did not even cover Jojo’s entire chest, leaving plenty of underboob exposed.

Jojo paired the top with a pair of black leggings that reached only down to her thighs. The bottoms flaunted her curvaceous hips and bodacious derriere while their high-waisted design drew attention to Jojo’s toned and flat tummy.

Jojo did not indicate where she was photographed, however, in the post’s caption she wished her followers a pleasant “Thick Thursday” and told them to have a “bootyfull day.”

The sporty yet sultry snapshot was met with instant support from a number of Jojo’s fans. It received more than 37,000 likes after just the first hour of going live. An additional 1,600 followers also took to the comments section to praise the model, complimenting her on her beauty, her killer figure and her tiny outfit.

“Thick and beautiful,” one user commented.

“You are beautiful,” a second user added.

“God, you’re a stunning woman,” a third admirer chimed in.

“How does it feel to be perfect,” a fourth fan questioned.

Jojo has served a number of sizzling looks on her social media lately. Just on March 31, the beauty put her killer curves on full display in racy nude-colored lingerie that that sent hearts racing, per The Inquisitr.