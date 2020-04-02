Fitness Trainer Kathryn Freeman Shows Off Insane Quads In Tiny Daisy Dukes

Kathryn Freeman showed off her insane figure to her 1.5 million Instagram fans and followers on Thursday, April 2, with a new update in which she rocked tiny shorts that bared her famous legs.

The celebrity trainer, whose roots hail back to Trinidad and Tobago as per the flag she included in her Instagram bio, posed for the shot while indoors in front of a fireplace adorned with a few throw pillows. Freeman had her left side and back to the camera, making her legs and booty take center stage.

Freeman rocked a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that clung closely to her voluptuous lower body. The shorts sat low in the front and higher in the back, helping to accentuate her toned booty.

She teamed her jean bottoms with a blue shirt that matched the shorts. The top featured long sleeves that narrowed in the wrists, adding romance to her outfit. Freeman didn’t say where her outfit is from.

Freeman paired the photo with a lengthy message in which she urged her fans to choose the isolation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic to focus on implementing healthier practices into their lives.

Within the first half hour of being live, the photo has already attracted more than 4,000 likes and upwards of 80 comments, suggesting the post will continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours. Users of the social media app who are fans of Freeman used the post to thank her for her powerful message, while also taking to the comments section to praise her beauty and physique.

“How can I get this body??!!” one user asked, following the words with crying faces and heart-eyes emoji.

“Look at dat girl wit dem daisy dukes on I want you to [look],” replied another one, including a long string of eyes emoji at the of the comment.

“You are so freaking HOT!!!!” a third fan chimed in, trailing the message with several fire emoji.

“[T]hank you Kathy!!!” another one added, topping the reply with thumbs up and other hands signs and an emoji blowing a heart kiss.

Freeman dedicates her Instagram to share success stories from her clients, in addition to other fitness-related content with a generous amount of sexy posts thrown in the mix. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the fitness model recently shared a video in which she wore a multicolored bikini covered in intricate designs. In the caption, Freeman encouraged her fans to put a morning routine in place, especially during the shifts most people have experienced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.