‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Finds Out That Nicole’s Been Lying To Him

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, April 2, 2020 reveal that there will be plenty of drama, deceit, and confrontation heading into the end of the week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect some major excitement on the screen when Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) finds out that his girlfriend, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) has been lying to him.

Nicole has been busy trying to figure out the true paternity of baby Mickey, the little girl that Eric believes to be his daughter with Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey). A series of clues have led her to believe that the child is the biological daughter of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk).

Nicole now knows that the babies were switched and that Brady and Kristen were led to believe that their little girl, Rachel Isabella Black, had died shortly after birth. Sadly, it was actually Eric and Sarah’s daughter who passed away due to injuries that Sarah suffered in a car accident just moments before giving birth.

Nicole has been hesitant to tell anyone about her suspicions, but she did confide in Abe Carver (James Reynolds). However, when Eric finds out that Nicole has been keeping this information from him, he’ll likely be livid.

When the truth officially comes out and everyone involved learns the news it will be a very emotional situation. Brady and Kristen will want their daughter back, but Sarah and Eric will be heartbroken and not want to let her go.

Meanwhile, Nicole will confront Dr. Raynor again about the baby switch, and she may finally learn all of the details about how Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and his uncle Victor (John Aniston) orchestrated the entire situation.

Elsewhere in Salem, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will do his best to trick Dr. Rolf (William Utay) into helping him. John wants his wife Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), as well as Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) to be free of whatever procedure he performed on them to get them to be under Stefano’s control, and he’ll stop at nothing to get it done.

In addition, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will have a tense encounter with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). The trio have a lot of bad blood between them after Gabi blackmailed Lani into leaving Eli at the altar, and then entered into a relationship with Eli under false pretenses.

Once Eli found out that Gabi tried to kill his grandmother, Julie Williams, and that Lani was being used, he ditched Gabi and rekindled his relationship with the love of his life. Days of Our Lives fans will continue to see things be awkward between the three of them as they bump into one another while out and about in Salem.