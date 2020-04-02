WHO Chief Is ‘Deeply Concerned’ About The Rapid Spread of Coronavirus

As the number of cases of the coronavirus creeps close to 1 million and deaths reach nearly 50,000, the head of the World Health Organization says that he is “deeply concerned” about the continued escalation and rapid spread of the deadly disease.

As Fox News reports, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus held a virtual press conference from the organization’s Geneva headquarters, where he talked about the number of cases of the disease and the difficulty in keeping up with the evolving knowledge about how the virus functions.

He said that he is “deeply concerned” about the “rapid escalation and global spread” of COVID-19.

“Over the past five weeks, we have witnessed a near exponential growth in the number of new cases, reaching almost every country, territory, and area,” Tedros said.

He said that he believes global cases will go past 1 million cases and 50,000 deaths in the near future.

The disease was only formally recognized late last year, and since then, experts have been learning a great deal about the virus, but there are still a number of unknown factors that create a real challenge in dealing with COVID-19, he says.

“Every day, our staff talk to thousands of experts around the world to collect and distill that evidence and experience,” he added. “We constantly review and update our guidance as we learn more, and we are working to adapt it for specific contexts.”

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, who is leading the organization’s response to the pandemic, weighed in on the outbreak as well.

“COVID-19 is a real threat,” she said. “It is a real threat to everyone on the planet.”

In the United States, the virus has reached all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The country has just over 215,000 confirmed cases of the disease, with over 5,300 deaths. The U.S. has nearly double the number of cases of the second-most infected country. Italy has over 115,000 cases and nearly 14,000 deaths. The country had over 1,000 deaths in one day for the first time – a dramatic increase as the virus spreads rapidly.

France and Spain have also seen an intense outbreak.

To address the pandemic, countries like China and Italy have issued quarantine restrictions to limit its spread. In the U.S., the decision to issue stay-at-home orders is up to the individual states, and two-thirds of the states have issued lockdown orders.

The most recent global pandemic previously was the 2009 H1N1 swine flu outbreak. Over 18,000 people died from that outbreak.