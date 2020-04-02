Ana Cheri Flashes Her Curvaceous Derriere In Sheer Black Lingerie

Ana Cheri made up for missing hump day yesterday by sharing a booty-baring new snap to her Instagram page that is proving hard to be ignored.

The latest addition to the fitness model’s account on the social media platform was shared on Thursday morning and was an instant hit with her 12.5 million followers. In the Instagram post, Ana was seen standing with her back to the camera in an open field with a slew of tall, white wind turbines in the distance behind her. A stunning view of the mountains and near-cloudless blue sky filled the background of the snap, but it was the 31-year-old herself that captivated her audience by showing off her killer curves in another racy outfit that left little to the imagination.

Ana stunned in a set of strappy black lingerie that hugged her sculpted physique in all of the right ways. The ensemble consisted of a cheeky black bodysuit with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It was made of solid material on the top half but transitioned into a completely see-through fabric from her rib cage down. The combination of the number’s sheerness and daringly high-cut design left Ana’s pert derriere and chiseled legs exposed in their entirety, making for a seriously NSFW display of skin that added some serious heat to her page.

The brunette bombshell added a black garter belt to her barely-there ensemble that cinched high up on her waist to accentuate her hourglass silhouette. She grasped its long straps in her hands and gently tugged them out to the side of her hips to draw further attention to her bare booty.

Ana completed her look with a pair of sexy, over-the-knee boots, and sported another garter belt around one of her sculpted thighs. She wore a black fedora hat on top of her dark tresses, which messily cascaded behind her back, and wore a full face of makeup that made her striking features stand out.

Fans wasted no time in flooding the model’s skin-baring new post with love. It has accrued nearly 81,000 likes after less than one hour of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for Ana’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are beautiful. You have a good figure and beautiful appearance,” one fan wrote.

Another person said that Ana was “drop dead gorgeous.”

“You made my day with this post!” a third follower remarked.

“You are a goddess,” commented a fourth admirer.

Ana has been treating her fans to a number of racy snaps lately. Another recent addition to her feed saw her flaunting her killer curves in a set of white lace lingerie while basking in the sun. That look proved popular as well, earning over 196,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments.