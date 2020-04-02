Singer Doja Cat Flaunts Curvy Booty In Pictures After Chris Brown Asked About Her On Live Stream

Singer Doja Cat posted a series of photos to her Instagram that accentuated her backside. This came shortly after Chris Brown asked about her during a famous rapper’s live stream, which had fans hopeful the two might start dating.

Many notable artists in the hip hop community have used Instagram Live as a way to stay connected with their fans while people are stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. As reported by HotNewHipHop, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez hosted a live stream dubbed Quarantine Radio which featured appearances from Drake, Young Thug, French Montana and more via streaming.

The stream attracted over 300,000 viewers which was reportedly a record-breaking amount of people for an Instagram Live feed. It was a comment in the chat of the stream that caught the attention of keen-eyed fans, as Chris Brown popped up and wondered if the gorgeous Doja Cat would be one of the notable names to make an appearance on the show.

“WHERE DOJA CAT?!!!!” the singer wrote during the Quarantine Radio broadcast.

Seeing the 30-year-old performer inquire about the female singer – born Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini – drove fans into a frenzy. It was unclear whether Brown was playfully flirting or serious but Doja Cat followers took notice.

The Los Angeles, California native made two alluring posts for her 4.5 million followers to see since the “Look At Me Now” artist showed interest in her during the live stream. On Wednesday she posted a selfie in bed wearing a light-blue long-sleeve top that left her chest exposed to show a dangling necklace with the letter “D” on it. She arched her backside in light-brown panties with black-laced trim, and the neck of a guitar could be seen just behind her. Doja Cat wore hear dark hair up and had prominent black freckles in the snap.

Over 1.2 million users showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button on the steamy picture. More than 9,000 comments were left on the post and many of them focused on Brown’s comments from the day before.

“Chris been checking for you all day,” one fan said to notify the singer.

“Doja wanna take one for the team and fw Chris Brown,” a follower wrote.

Hours later the 24-year-old made another post. This series of pictures showcased her figure in a light-brown outfit which gave fans a glimpse of her booty and curvy figure. She received over 940,000 likes and 8,200 comments in 14 hours.

“Please I will literally get corona for a chance,” a follower joked.

“So so adorable fr,” another wrote.