Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Grills Dr. Escobar About Sally’s Illness

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, April 3 promise some drama when Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) visits Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz), who will immediately be on her guard as she has plenty to hide, per She Knows Soaps.

Sally Sends Flo A Gift

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will eavesdrop on a conversation between Flo and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). She will be upset when she learns that they want to spend some time together. Sally will be mad because she moved into the beach house so that Wyatt and Flo could see less of each other. She needs her plan to work if she wants to get Wyatt back.

The Inquisitr reports that instead of lashing out, Sally will employ a different tactic. She will send Flo a sweet gift as a token of appreciation for everything that she’s done for her. Sally knows that she has to keep her enemy close. The last thing she needs is for Flo to turn against her and ask unnecessary questions.

Flo Grills Dr. Escobar

Unfortunately for Sally, this is exactly what Flo does. Touched by Sally’s gift, she will decide to pop in at the doctor’s office. She wants to know the official status of Sally’s terminal illness. Is there nothing that the doctors can do to prolong Sally’s life or make it easier for her? Flo has some pressing questions for the doctor.

Of course, the physician will be placed in an awkward position because Sally is not really dying. She was mistakenly diagnosed and told that she only had one month to live, but they soon found out their mistake. Now Sally is carrying on with the charade so that she can continue living at the beach house. She wants Wyatt to remember how good they were together and to get back with her former fiance.

Flo Spots Evidence

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Dr. Escobar may be able to brush off Flo’s pesky questions. After all, she’s legally obligated to keep silent about her patient’s health status. Dr. Escobar can plead that doctor-patient confidentiality prevents her from discussing Sally’s condition. The more that Flo talks to the health practitioner, the more she will realize that she’s hiding something.

According to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Flo will then catch a glimpse of some private documents in the doctor’s office. Intrigued by its contents, Flo knows that she’s very close to uncovering the truth about Sally’s incurable illness.