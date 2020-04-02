Fitness Model Nina Serebrova Shows Off Major Skin In Too-Short Crop Top

Nina Serebrova stunned thousands of her 2.8 million Instagram fans Wednesday, April 1, with a new update in which she rocked a minuscule top that showcased her buxom physique.

The fitness model was captured sitting in a dark brown wicker chair with both of her hands up by her hair. She wore her tresses pulled up in a high ponytail. Serebrova looked up at the camera with intense eyes and lips parted in a seductive manner. The model tagged the SLS Hotel and Residences located in Miami, Florida, where she currently lives.

The Belorussian hottie rocked a two-piece set that boasted a pink and white tie-dye print. The top featured long sleeves and a classic crew neck. However, the top was super short, showing off a generous amount of her underboobs. In addition, the position of her arms exposed even more of Serebrova’s chest.

Serebrova teamed her top with a pair of matching shorts, which sat around her navel, hugging her midsection and showcasing her itty bitty waistline. As she revealed in her caption, the post was a partnership with Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador.

Since going live, the photo has been liked more than 32,300 likes and garnered upwards of 420 comments, proving to be a success with her legion of fans. Users of the social media platform used the occasion to praise Serebrova’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji in the comments section. As usual, most of her comments were written in her native Russia, several of them were in English as well, showing she also has a lot of fans in her adopted country.

“Hi beautiful babe!” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a pink heart emoji.

“So beautiful,” replied another fan, following the words with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Goddess,” a third one chimed in, including a red heart and a fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“How are you so beautiful,” another one added, topping the reply with a heart-eyes emoji.

Her most recent share fits right in with her regular posts. When she is not rocking sportswear, the model likes to play with revealing urban outfits. As The Inquisitr has previously written, Serebrova recently posted a snapshot of herself in a skimpy black bodysuit, which she paired with thigh-high boots. The suit featured long sleeves and extremely high-cut legs that bared her hips, contrasting them with her slender midsection. She posed for the shot somewhere in downtown Miami, Florida.