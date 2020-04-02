Lorena Quaranta Dead, Said To Be Murdered By Boyfriend Who Thought She Gave Him Coronavirus

A man in Italy has admitted to strangling his girlfriend to death because he believed she infected him with the coronavirus, The Sun reports. Antonio De Pace, 28, called Italian authorities on Tuesday to confess that he had killed his partner Lorena Quaranta, 27. When police arrived, they found the man had also cut his wrists and was lying on the floor of his apartment.

Paramedics transported De Pace to the hospital where both he and his victim worked — he as a nurse and she as a doctor — in the Sicilian town of Messina. Doctors at the facility were able to save the man, who was later taken to the office of the local prosecutor.

De Pace did not hesitate to admit to authorities that he killed his girlfriend “because she gave me coronavirus,” the report said.

Tests on Quaranta’s body and De Pace himself came back to show that neither had actually been infected.

Quaranta had only recently begun practicing medicine. According to The Sun, just last month, her boyfriend shared a social media post to mark the special occasion.

“I wish you to keep chasing your dreams, always live the life you always imagined. Well done! Congratulations on your brilliant graduation doctor,” he wrote.

For her part, the young doctor reportedly often took to Facebook to speak out about the harsh conditions under which she and her colleagues have been working in Italy. Per Google‘s coronavirus map, at the time of this writing, the country has the highest number of COVID-19 deaths and the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections — 13,155 and 110,574, respectively.

Many Italian healthcare professionals have been vocal about the strain their system is under, having to care for many with limited resources. Nurse Daniela Trezzi even took her own life after learning she had tested positive for the highly contagious virus, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

At this time, Antonio De Pace remains in police custody. The parents of his victim have been told they will only have a short window to mourn and bury their daughter, due to remaining shelter-in-place guidelines across Italy.

“Her poor parents have already suffered her loss and now they will not be able to give her a final good bye, it’s a tragedy within a tragedy,” Anna Alba, the mayor of Messina, stated.

Italy has been at the center of the conversation about the coronavirus since March, when the European nation rapidly surpassed China in both number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and — shortly thereafter — the number of deaths resulting from complications from the illness.

The country has now extended its national lockdown until at least mid-April.