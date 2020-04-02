Donald Trump Facing Criticism For Not Declaring Nationwide Stay-At-Home Order

President Donald Trump has so far decided not to issue a nationwide stay-at-home order, leaving the decision up to the individual states instead. But now, he is facing criticism from those who argue that his choice could be enabling the spread of the novel coronavirus and potentially harming Americans who contract COVID-19.

As The Hill reports, states like Texas, Iowa, and Missouri – all states led by Republican governors – are held out on declaring a stay-at-home order.

There is some question as to whether or not the president has the legal authority to require governors to close their state borders, but he can issue clear guidelines on the best course of action.

Florida Governor Rick DeSantis said during a conference that he hadn’t decided to issue a lockdown within the state because he hadn’t received guidance from the White House to do so, even as Surgeon General Jerome Adams called for people across the country to stay at home through April and possibly beyond.

“My advice to America would be that these guidelines are a national stay at home order,” he said. “They’re guidelines that say the more we social distance, the more we stay at home, the less spread of disease there will be.”

DeSantis said that he would issue a lockdown if Trump advised him to. The state currently has around 7,700 confirmed cases of the disease, with over 100 deaths and the governor eventually issued a stay-at-home order on Wednesday after facing pressure.

Critics point to Florida and argue that if Trump were willing to take a firmer stance, the nearly one-third of the hold-out states might be willing to enter a lockdown state. But Trump says that Florida should be able to decide how to handle the outbreak.

“Different kind of a state,” Trump argued. “Also, great governor. He knows exactly what he’s doing. Has a very strong view on it. And we have spoken to Ron.”

Dr. Sanjay Gupta told Chris Cuomo, who has been stricken with the virus, that the disease doesn’t respect borders and called for a national stay-at-home order.

“The truth is we’re only seeing fairly good social distancing in coastal states but not in southern states like Florida and in the Midwest,” said Lawrence Gostin, director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University.

But it’s these states, Gostin argues, that the president has the most influence to ” encourage particular red-state governors to do a lockdown.”

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden and philanthropist Bill Gates have also called for an immediate stay-at-home order. Biden argued that the Trump administration hasn’ taken the pandemic seriously enough.