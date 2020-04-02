Jade Grobler Flaunts Curvy Booty In A String Bikini In New Instagram Snap

Social media sensation Jade Grobler stunned her 944,000 Instagram followers with a smoking hot update in which she flaunted her bare booty. The new snapshot, which was posted on April 1, showed the 22-year-old model rocking a dark-colored two-piece swimsuit that revealed plenty of skin.

In the brand-new post on April 1, the South African-Australian model wore a skimpy bikini set that did more revealing than covering up. From her pose, some parts of her bikini top were seen, such as the classic padded cup that barely held her breast. The garment had narrow strings that tied around her back. She sported a matching bikini thong that had tiny strings, clinging to her slender hips, accentuating her slim waistline.

In the photo, Jade stood near a waterfall, posing with her toned backside, mostly facing the camera, showcasing her perky derriere. She looked over her shoulder to face the photographer with her left arm covering some parts of her booty. The stunning view of the falls and some lush greenery comprised the background.

The blond beauty wore her long, straight hair down and seemingly unstyled. As for her makeup application, the lighting on her face was quite dim, but her well-defined eyebrows and several coats of mascara were visible. She accessorized with a simple string bracelet, which she wore on her left arm, and a ring on her left ring finger.

In the caption, Jade shared with her followers that she just uploaded a “bikini haul” on her “YouTube” channel and urged them to check it out. According to the geotag, she was in Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia.

As per usual, the new update was a big hit with her legion of fans. Within the first 14 hours of going live on the social media platform, the post has racked up more than 31,000 likes and over 350 comments. A lot of her online admirers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her amazing assets. Some others didn’t have a lot to say and went with a trail of emoji to express their admiration.

“Hello beauty, you’re so beautiful and wonderful. Flowers are beautiful, but you are much more beautiful, as well as sexy and cool,” one of her followers commented on the post.

“Wow, that looks like heaven. No, just heaven here on earth with you in this image,” another admirer gushed.

“You are so beautiful in that bikini standing by that waterfall,” a third social media fan wrote, adding three red heart emoji at the end of the comment.