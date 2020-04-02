Demi Lovato Sizzles In Lime Green Tank Top & Black Leggings In New Instagram Share

Demi Lovato is sizzling in a lime green tank top and black leggings as she shows off her fine form in a new Instagram share. The singer and actress shared the pic to promote her new line of sportswear from Fabletics. She also informed fans how the proceeds of items bought will go toward the purchase of necessary protective gear for frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of two photos, Demi is modeling some of the sportswear from what she called a capsule collection.

The first is an up-close photo of the stunning entertainer. She is showing off her toned shoulders in a lime green athletic tank from her line.

Demi’s makeup fashion is full-on glam in the image.

The “Anyone” singer sports filled-in and dramatic eyebrows. Her eyes are lined in a black liner, and brown eye shadow is used to create a doe effect. Ultra-long false eyelashes were used to make her eyes pop as well.

Her base makeup was seamlessly blended into her face and jawline, and highlighter was used on her cheekbones. Demi’s lips were lined in a pale pencil, and a light gloss created the perfect pout.

Her long, brown tresses are pulled away from her face in a high half-up, half-down hairstyle.

In the second share, a full-body shot of the back of the former Disney Channel star can be seen. Demi’s strong shoulders and back are the focal point of the image, highlighted by the crisscross straps of the lime green cropped tank top. Her small waist can be seen before her strong legs and buttocks are wrapped in a formfitting pair of leggings. Color blocks of lime green and blue are featured down her leg.

Demi vowed to donate some of the money from the sales of the capsule outfit, pledging up to $125,000 to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund created by the World Health Organization.

Fans loved both the photos and Demi’s pledge to give back to frontline workers during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

“You are an angel,” remarked one follower of the singer and songwriter.

“Omg girl you are fire and everything,” said a second fan.

“GENEROUS QUEEN WE HAD TO STAN,” stated a third Instagram user of the singer’s overall look and charitable heart.

“You look amazing, you’re heart is beautiful and you are such an inspiration,” said the fourth fan of Demi and the series of photos.