Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Wears Nothing At All In Racy New Photo

Katelyn Runck left nothing to the imagination in her most recent Instagram post, which she shared with her 2.2 million followers on Thursday, April 2. The fitness model was captured sitting on a wooden coffee table against a light brown wall as she opted to wear no clothes at all.

The photo was too racy to share here, but readers who might want to check it out can do so on this link to her Instagram page. Runck sat staring at the horizon, with the left side of her body facing the camera. She placed her left leg bent at a 90-degree angle, which helped cover her groin area, while a lot of skin was still visible. Her other leg was stretched, her foot seemingly resting on the floor.

Runck crossed her left arm over her chest, covering her breasts and keeping the photo within Instagram’s community guidelines that prevent nudity, which includes female nipples. A good amount of her ample cleavage was visible above her arm.

The brunette bombshell wore her hair styled down in purposefully messy strands that cascaded over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her back. According to the tag she included with her post, the snap was taken by the photographer who is known as Lee LHGFX.

In her caption, she stated that the beauty of art is that it has no rules.

Within about a half hour of being shared, the photo racked up more than 28,400 likes and upwards of 1,400 comments, proving to have been an immediate hit with her legion of fans. Many of them took to the comments section to simply praise the beauty of this photo, while also shared their admiration for Runck’s dedication.

“The greatest gift is right here, keep sharing your beauty,” one user raved, trailing the words with a black heart, a fire and praying hands emoji.

“Awesome fitness mam I am your biggest fan,” replied another one, including a red heart and a fire at the end of the comment.

“Wow this is too [three fire emoji] goddess,” a third one chimed in.

“My favourite athlete,” another one added, following the words with a couple of fire emoji.

Runck is also stunning her fans and followers with her Instagram shares, no matter what she wears — or doesn’t wear. Most recently, the model posted a snapshot in which she showed off her incredible physique in a workout set. As The Inquisitr has previously written, the photo captured Runck kneeling on a sandy beach as she rocked turquoise sportswear. Her sports bra teased her ample cleavage while her leggings clung to her strong lower body.