Chris Cuomo Says Coronavirus Made Him Hallucinate And Chip A Tooth From Shaking So Hard

On Tuesday, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo revealed that he had contracted the novel coronavirus. Now, he’s shared the harrowing details of his first intense night with COVID-19 during a live broadcast of Cuomo Prime Time on Wednesday. The news anchor says that he couldn’t sleep all night because had an intense fever that made him hallucinate and shiver so hard that he chipped a tooth.

As The Washington Post reports, Cuomo has been self-quarantining at home after contracting the disease, but he is appearing on his show, which he is filming from his basement. He offered to share his experience so that more Americans could understand what the world is facing as the pandemic continues to spread.

Cuomo revealed that he had a fever of 103 degrees, and it gave me a night like nothing he’s ever experienced before.

“The night I had last night I’ve never had anything like it, I’ve never experienced any kind of fever like what I have going on all the time,” he said. “And the body aches and the tremors and the concern about not being able to do anything about it, I totally get why so many are so scared all over this country.”

He said that the aches and pains in his body made it feel like “someone was beating me like a piñata” and his shook so hard that he chipped a tooth.

Beyond that, he says he saw his father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, who died in 2015.

“My dad was talking to me,” he said. “I was seeing people from college, people I haven’t seen in forever. It was freaky what I lived through last night.”

And it may not be over, yet. The CNN host revealed that his doctor told him he could have another week or more of the same ahead of him.

Cuomo says now that he understands what people are saying when they describe the intense chest constriction and feel like they can’t get enough air. He added that he can see how this virus is taking so many lives.

On the bright side, his wife and kids tested negative for the disease, so he said that despite feeling “way worse” than he had the day before, Wednesday was a good day. But, he added, he has a great deal of sympathy for those who can’t be with loved ones suffering from the virus alone in hospitals.