Laci Kay Somers Is Pretty In Pink As She Sizzles & Shows Off Her Curves In

Blond bombshell Laci Kay Somers is raising temperatures with her latest Instagram post. The stunning upload from Laci showed that she can wear something other than a bikini and still make the most of her curvaceous figure.

On Wednesday, Laci shared a photo with her 10.7 million followers and she suggested that she was already dreaming of her next vacation. In the geotag Laci noted that her location was “LockDown,” as is the case with millions of others across the country right now in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Laci may be staying close to home these days, but she isn’t letting it squelch her typically sexy aura. The photo that Laci posted on her Instagram page showed her looking sultry as always while she posed outdoors on a balcony.

The gorgeous buxom blond was wearing a long-sleeved hot-pink bathing suit that barely contained her voluptuous physique. The zipper front was unzipped all the way down to showcase Laci’s busty assets and the cut of the suit also highlighted the model and singer’s slim waist and curvy hips.

Laci wore her platinum blond hair parted in the center and it softly framed her face and cascaded over her shoulders in loose waves. The model had on her signature pink lip color that synced perfectly with her hot-pink bathing suit and her soft blue eyes popped from the snap.

This particular setting provided an intriguing contrast between Laci’s sexy figure in the forefront and the somewhat gritty, real-life balcony and a glimpse of city life behind her. The model often poses in exotic settings or with luxurious props, but she went in a different direction this time and it seemed to be a big hit with her fans.

In just 18 hours, the sultry upload had already received more than 145,000 likes. In addition, more than 4,000 comments piled up with many people praising Laci’s sexy vibe.

“Your body is absolutely beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“I’m dreaming right now,” lauded someone else.

“Total fitness with beauty,” praised another of Laci’s fans.

“@lacikaysomers looking especially [fire emoji] in that pink bathing suit. As always,” wrote another supporter.

This pink bathing suit wasn’t necessarily the most revealing ensemble that Laci has worn in recent weeks, but it was a massive hit among her fans nonetheless. No matter what the blond bombshell wears, she causes a stir, and she always seems to be working on new ways to raise the heart rates of her millions of enthusiastic followers.