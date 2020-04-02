Suzy Cortez Rocks A Minuscule Blue Thong While Showing Off Her Impressive Soccer Skills

Suzy Cortez’s latest Instagram snap is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The eye-popping new addition to the Miss Bum Bum winner’s account was shared on Thursday and proved to be a huge hit with her 2.1 million followers on the social media platform. The image saw Suzy working on her soccer skills outside in the middle of an open field surrounded by tall, vibrant green trees. She stood with her backside to the camera and bent one leg at the knee in preparation to kick the ball that was suspended in the air behind her.

Suzy’s ball-handling skills were nothing short of impressive, but that’s not all that captivated the attention of her audience — the Brazilian model’s look for the practice session turned heads as well. Instead of the typical sweatpants or shorts, the Instagram sensation was clad in a tiny blue thong that left very little to the imagination. The garment covered up only what was necessary so as not to violate Instagram’s nudity guidelines, exposing her world-famous booty and sculpted legs in their entirety. Meanwhile, its thin waistband was pulled high up on her hips to accentuate her hourglass silhouette.

On her top half, Suzy repped her favorite soccer player, Lionel Messi, by sporting his iconic red-and-blue checkered Barcelona FC jersey. She tucked it into a cropped style, giving her fans another chance to admire her trim waist. The model also sported a pair of knee-high blue socks that defined her muscular calves and hot pink cleats.

Suzy did not add any other accessories to her look, ensuring that all eyes were on her gym-honed physique. Her dark tresses were worn down and gathered to one side of her shoulders and she was done up with a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop.

Fans were far from shy about flooding Suzy’s latest skin-baring social media appearance with love. The photo has earned over 12,000 likes within 10 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the stunner’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re so beautiful, booty shape strong,” one person wrote.

“Loving this look,” said another fan.

“Female Messi! You got it!” a third follower encouraged.

“I don’t know much about soccer but you are the only one that can wear the #10 on the jersey,” a fourth admirer commented.

This is hardly the first time that Suzy has rocked an NSFW ensemble for a workout. Another recent addition to her Instagram page saw her hitting the tennis court in a skimpy white thong and cropped tank top. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 13,000 likes.