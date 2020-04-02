Nata Lee Exposes Chest Through Wet White Top In Sexy Island Throwback

Nata Lee added another hot update to her Instagram page this past Wednesday, sporting a wet white top that left little to the imagination. The talented DJ has been dreaming of better days before the COVID-19 outbreak, and her most recent photo update had her looking back on a recent trip to Phuket, Thailand.

In the post that she dubbed a “throwback,” Lee looked down to the ground, leaning her arms and chest over the edge of an infinity pool. Behind her was a beautiful wood tiki hut, giving the shot major tropical vibes. Lee’s side profile was on display in the shot that was taken at dusk.

She flaunted her beautifully bronzed skin in an off-the-shoulder top that draped perfectly off her figure, showing her toned back and arms. The sheer white top was soaking wet, and it appeared as though the model must have taken a dip in the pool. The top clung to her glistening skin tightly, exposing her bare chest underneath.

The bottoms of her outfit were just as sexy, featuring a white string thong that gave a generous view of her round booty. A portion of the blond’s taut abs was also on display.

She opted to keep things simple by going jewelry-free. She let her natural beauty shine through, wearing a minimal amount of makeup and making her flawless skin stand out.

The social media star added only a small amount of blush on the rounds of her cheeks and filled in her brows with makeup as well. She wore her signature blond locks pulled up in a loose, messy bun that rested on the top of her head. A few loose pieces of hair fell around the frame of her face as well as at her back.

In the caption, the social media star called Phuket her “favorite island,” tagging her photographer and adding a palm tree emoji as well.

The April 1 photo has already proven to be popular, racking up over 342,000 likes in addition to over 2,500 comments. Most followers couldn’t help but rave over Lee’s beauty, while many others said that they were also longing to take a trip.

“Love it there. Can’t wait to go back someday x,” one fan wrote, agreeing with Lee about the gorgeous island.

“Could there be more perfection in one woman…..” a second admirer added.

“Wow girl you are so beautiful,” one more chimed in, ending the post with a series of flame, heart, and rose emoji.

The hottie appears to have the itch to travel recently and another recent post on her feed included a snap from a trip to Abu Dhabi.