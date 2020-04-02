Ryan Reynolds Talks Quarantine With Three Little Girls, ‘I Do Not Miss Masculine Company At All’

Ryan Reynolds is perfectly happy to be quarantined with his wife Blake Lively, his three young daughters, and his mother-in-law.

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds is stuck in quarantine with five different females. This includes his wife actress Blake Lively and their daughters, 5-year-old James, 3-year-old Inez and their new baby girl who’s name has not yet been publicly revealed. Reynolds’ mother-in-law has also joined them in isolation. While it might seem that Reynolds might miss being around other males, this is not the case, according to Today.

Reynolds could not be happier to be stuck in the house with all the girls. While he and Lively are known for keeping their family life extra private, he opened up in a recent interview and described how things are going in quarantine thus far.

“I do not miss masculine company at all. Really, most men tend to just be the architects of someone’s demise, so it’s fine. I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girl stuff,” he said.

While Reynolds noted that he and Lively always made a point to allow their daughters to be individualistic and not impress gender norms upon them, they all turned out extra girly anyway.

“But each one, when they came out that chute, they really wanted to make dresses; they wanted to dress in hot pink all day. So that’s what I do,” he said.

His most recent girly quarantine project involved he and his daughters making tissue paper dress. While it might not really be his thing, Reynolds is being a good sport about it.

In addition to having fun, Reynolds and Lively are also trying to navigate homeschooling for the first time, like many Americans. They have been teaching their girls real life skills like gardening.

“We’re lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we’re learning a little about gardening. We’re trying to make this an educational experience,” he said.

Of course, Reynolds allows time for his own personal relaxation too in the midst of the chaos.

“But I’m mostly drinking,” he said with a laugh.

Reynolds expressed his gratitude that the girls’ grandmother has been staying with them and helping them out throughout this unprecedented time.

“She’s been a lifesaver,” he said.

In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Lively and Reynolds are doing their part to help others. In addition to practicing social distancing, they also donated $1 million to help feed those in need, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The funds will be going to two different organizations, Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.